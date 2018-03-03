Police Looking For Missing 81-Year-Old Woman On Detroit's East Side
(Photo: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for an 81-year-old woman who went missing Saturday on the city’s east side.

Police issued a serious missing person alert for Beatrice Dortch. She was last seen by her daughter at their home in the 4700 block of Pennsylvania around 7 a.m. Saturday wearing a black hat, black coat, pink sweater, blue jeans and gym shoes, according to police.

beatrice dortch Police Looking For Missing 81 Year Old Woman On Detroits East Side

(Photo: Detroit police)

Dortch is described as 5-foot-2, 129 lbs., having medium complexion. According to her daughter, she is known to frequent the area of Harper and Gratiot and has walked away from home in past.  Dortch is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

If anyone has seen Beatrice Dortch, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.

 

