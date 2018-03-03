CBS 62(WWJ Photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(WWJ Photo) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ […]
97.1 The Ticket(WWJ Photo) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(WWJ Photo) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
TWO DEAD IN CMU SHOOTING, GUNMAN NOW IN CUSTODY: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST

DETROIT (WWJ) – With the return of sunny skies comes the return of pothole patching crews.

Emergency concrete repairs will continue Saturday with multiple lane closures along I-696 westbound past Woodward and I-696 eastbound starting at Dequindre. Work also continues along I-75 southbound from Crooks Road, along with Telegraph Road southbound past Orchard Lake Road.

Drivers should expect backups and delays throughout the day.

The following closures are planned Saturday, March 3:

I-696 in Oakland County
Westbound I-696 from Woodward to 11 Mile:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed
• 7 am – 7 pm — WB 696 ramp to Southfield/11 Mile closed

I-696 in Macomb County
Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:
• 7 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed
Eastbound I-696 from Mound to Hoover:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only right lane open, 3 left lanes closed
Eastbound and Westbound I-696 from Van Dyke to I-94:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

I-75 in Oakland County
Southbound I-75 from Crooks to Big Beaver:
• 7am – 7pm — only right lane open, 2 left lanes closed
Northbound and Southbound I-75 from Baldwin to Adams:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County
Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove to Long Lake:
• 7am – 7pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed
Northbound and Southbound US-24 from Orchard Lake to 14 Mile:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen