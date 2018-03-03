DETROIT (WWJ) – With the return of sunny skies comes the return of pothole patching crews.
Emergency concrete repairs will continue Saturday with multiple lane closures along I-696 westbound past Woodward and I-696 eastbound starting at Dequindre. Work also continues along I-75 southbound from Crooks Road, along with Telegraph Road southbound past Orchard Lake Road.
Drivers should expect backups and delays throughout the day.
The following closures are planned Saturday, March 3:
I-696 in Oakland County
Westbound I-696 from Woodward to 11 Mile:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed
• 7 am – 7 pm — WB 696 ramp to Southfield/11 Mile closed
I-696 in Macomb County
Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:
• 7 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed
Eastbound I-696 from Mound to Hoover:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only right lane open, 3 left lanes closed
Eastbound and Westbound I-696 from Van Dyke to I-94:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes
I-75 in Oakland County
Southbound I-75 from Crooks to Big Beaver:
• 7am – 7pm — only right lane open, 2 left lanes closed
Northbound and Southbound I-75 from Baldwin to Adams:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes
US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County
Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove to Long Lake:
• 7am – 7pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed
Northbound and Southbound US-24 from Orchard Lake to 14 Mile:
• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes
