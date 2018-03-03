DETROIT (WWJ) – With the return of sunny skies comes the return of pothole patching crews.

Emergency concrete repairs will continue Saturday with multiple lane closures along I-696 westbound past Woodward and I-696 eastbound starting at Dequindre. Work also continues along I-75 southbound from Crooks Road, along with Telegraph Road southbound past Orchard Lake Road.

Drivers should expect backups and delays throughout the day.

The following closures are planned Saturday, March 3:

I-696 in Oakland County

Westbound I-696 from Woodward to 11 Mile:

• 7 am – 7 pm — only left lane open, 3 right lanes closed

• 7 am – 7 pm — WB 696 ramp to Southfield/11 Mile closed

I-696 in Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:

• 7 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed

Eastbound I-696 from Mound to Hoover:

• 7 am – 7 pm — only right lane open, 3 left lanes closed

Eastbound and Westbound I-696 from Van Dyke to I-94:

• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

I-75 in Oakland County

Southbound I-75 from Crooks to Big Beaver:

• 7am – 7pm — only right lane open, 2 left lanes closed

Northbound and Southbound I-75 from Baldwin to Adams:

• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County

Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove to Long Lake:

• 7am – 7pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

Northbound and Southbound US-24 from Orchard Lake to 14 Mile:

• 7 am – 7 pm — roving county crews patching lanes

