DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a crash leaves one woman dead early Sunday morning along a Detroit freeway.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on I-94 westbound between I-75 and Beaubien — according to Michigan State Police. A car with four people inside hit the back of another vehicle — which took off after the crash. The other car stopped in the middle of the freeway, and one of the passengers getting out to check the damage. While the three other people yelled at the woman to get back in the car — another vehicle tried to veer out of the way, but was unable to avoid the car.

The woman, who was trying to get back inside the car, was killed.

No one else involved was injured, and the driver of the other car is cooperating with the investigation.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE] for more on this story.