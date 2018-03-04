FILE --- Duncan Robinson #22 of the Michigan Wolverines handles the ball against Ryan Cline #14 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – No. 15 Michigan takes on No. 8 Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Mo Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson each scored 15 points as the Wolverines knocked off second-ranked Michigan State, 75-64. Wagner delivered 14 points in the second half after going 0-for-7 from the field in the opening 20 minutes. He helped Michigan climb back from a 33-29 halftime deficit and advance to the title game for the second straight year.

Miles Bridges had a team-high 17 points for the Spartans, who ended a 13-game winning streak.

For the Boilermakers, Carson Edwards followed Friday’s 26-point performance by scoring 27 in a 78-70 victory against Penn State. Edwards made back-to-back 3s to make it 74-56 with 3:41 left.

Isaac Haas added 17 points and seven rebounds for Purdue, which held conference scoring leader Tony Carr to 12 points on 4 of 18 shooting.

