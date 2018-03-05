(WWJ) – A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket for last Friday’s drawing is walking around with a ticket worth $1 million.

The player — who matched the five white balls drawn (24-28-42-60-64) — bought the winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy at 3090 Carpenter Road in Ypsilant, according to lottery officials.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

There was no jackpot winner, so Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing boasts a $265 million grand prize; while Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing puts at least $348 million on the table.