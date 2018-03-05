ATLANTA (WWJ) – A casual night of shopping for a pair of shoes for a little girl turns into an unforgettable tragedy.

Ifrah Siddique, 2, was with her family at a Payless Shoe store in just outside of Atlanta when a full-length mirror crashed down — ultimately — killing her.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday police were called to the store and found the girl severely injured.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Counstitution the toddler went to one of the mirrors in the store and the unsecured mirror toppled onto the young child.

“You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock,” the girl’s cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, told Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.

A grieving father speaks to me about the freak accident that killed his daughter at a Payless store. His emotional interview is ahead #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/XCdgXtBENa — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 5, 2018

He went on to say that his little cousin had massive internal bleeding and had lost a lot of blood by the time paramedics arrived. Ifrah died at a nearby hospital shortly after arriving.

A statement sent to WSB-TV from Payless Shoes said they are cooperating fully with authorities:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss.

“We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.

“Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”

Tens of thousands of children are injured every year in accidents. An average of 66 children per day or one child every 22 minutes is treated in hospital emergency rooms according to a Nationwide Children’s Hospital study.