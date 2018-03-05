4-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car

(Credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Detroit’s east side.

The child was crossing Nottingham Road in the area of I-94 and Outer Drive shortly after 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Chrysler P.T. Cruiser that fled the scene, according to police.

Police told WWJ the boy was in a parked car with his mother, who got out and walked across the street. The child then got out of the backseat and stepped out into the street when vehicle struck him and took off.

The child was taken to the hospital by his father in critical condition.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, a 20-year-old woman, later arrived at the hospital and is being held, according to police.