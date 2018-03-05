DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 3 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.53 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.50 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it’s the fifth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price was about $2.51 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week’s average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

