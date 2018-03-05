By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence, guaranteeing the Pro Bowl defensive end $17.5 million in 2018.

The Cowboys had until Tuesday to put the tag on Lawrence, who can still sign a long-term deal with the club that traded up him to get him early in the second round in 2014. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the decision hasn’t been announced.

Lawrence tied Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell for second in the NFL with 14 1/2 sacks last season. The 25-year-old’s breakout year came after he struggled with injuries most of his first three seasons.

On the one-year contract, Lawrence’s salary would be the average of the NFL’s five highest-paid defensive ends.

