Detroit Church Rejects Purchase Offer From Marijuana Dispensary

(Credit: Dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ) – The congregation of a Detroit church has rejected a purchase offer from a medical marijuana dispensary.

Original New Grace Missionary Baptist Church declined on an offer from a local dispensary that had to close its business due to a city ordinance that prohibits dispensaries to be located within 500 feet of a church.

The church is located on the city’s east side on Woodward between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads. Pastor Lee Turner says the dispensary owner offered $400,000 for the property, which the congregation took the as an insult.

After hearing about the church declining the offer from the dispensary, some people may have thought that the church was looking to sell, but that is not the case, Turner said.

“Different people have been calling and trying to figure out what’s going on, is the church for sale? And we were like, ‘no,'” Turner said. “Other things have been swirling around in the community, so we just want to put a stop to all of this madness. The church is not for sale.”

“And the church loves who they are in that community, so they’re not in any place ready to leave for no amount of money,” Turner said.