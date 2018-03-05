ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Cornerback Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Michigan Wolverines takes the field before the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Over the weekend, Michigan basketball won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles.

Shortly after the Wolverines were celebrating at Madison Square Garden, former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis tweeted something interesting.

“Damn, that gotta be hype winning something in college,” Lewis said on his Twitter account.

Damn, that gotta be hype winning something in college. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) March 4, 2018

This tweet didn’t sit well with Michigan fans — and other fans had some fun with the former Wolverine.

Bruh what is your issue? We all love you at Michigan — Jared Bouck〽️ (@MichiganBoyAA) March 4, 2018

I’ve been pro Harbaugh but he HAS to do something this season absolutely has to — 🇮🇪Detroit fan (@DetroitLionsIre) March 5, 2018

Something you couldn’t do? — John Malett (@JohnMalett) March 5, 2018

If you wanted to do that why did you go to M? 14 years and counting. — Gaines Gromek (@GAINESGromek) March 5, 2018

😢 — Jamie Garrett (@MGoBud) March 5, 2018

That shade real bro — Soto (@antoniosoto1228) March 4, 2018

Dude kicking sand in the eyes of @UMich just like the rest of the nation. 😂✊ — Pharma (@FiftyAndFour) March 5, 2018

Lewis played for Michigan between 2013-16 and his teams had conference records of 3-5 (2013), 3-5 (2014), 6-2 (2015) and 7-2 (2016). The highest his team finished was 3rd place.

Is this Lewis throwing shade at his Alma Mater or just showing his disappointment?