ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Cornerback Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Michigan Wolverines takes the field before the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Over the weekend, Michigan basketball won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles.
Shortly after the Wolverines were celebrating at Madison Square Garden, former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis tweeted something interesting.
“Damn, that gotta be hype winning something in college,” Lewis said on his Twitter account.
This tweet didn’t sit well with Michigan fans — and other fans had some fun with the former Wolverine.
Lewis played for Michigan between 2013-16 and his teams had conference records of 3-5 (2013), 3-5 (2014), 6-2 (2015) and 7-2 (2016). The highest his team finished was 3rd place.
Is this Lewis throwing shade at his Alma Mater or just showing his disappointment?