DETROIT (WWJ) – Parents know that electronic devices can be an easy way to occupy young children — but these small screens can affect a child’s developing eyes.

A recent national survey finds that 98 percent of U.S. homes with children under the age of eight use mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

With that in mind, Dr. Marina Eisenberg, an eye expert with the Cleveland Clinic, warns that prolonged use of small screens can lead to eye problems for little kids.

“Nearsightedness progression is far more detrimental to children at a young age because this is kind of when they’re developing their eyes,” she told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites. “Their eyes are still growing, especially kids in their teens-preteen years.”

Current recommendations say that children between the ages of two and five should be limited to one hour of screen time per day, while children age six and older should use screens in moderation.

Doctors say there should be no screen time for children under 18 months of age.

