By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Emily Ratajkowski just got married to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard so she has a brand new piece of jewelry to show off.
I’m not married so maybe I am speaking out of line but most the time I see photos of a wedding ring on social media its just the lady’s hand and the ring.
The 26-year-old Ratajkowski took to Instagram to show off her new wedding ring while posing topless.
The caption was just three diamonds and with over 1 million likes she knew what she was doing.
According to dailymail.co.uk:
The actress shocked fans when she announced on the social media site last week that she had wed her beau Sebastian at the New York City Hall.
She sported a yellow mustard suit from Zara and a big black hat with a veil to the ceremony and proudly flashed her wedding ring in a slew of sweet snaps.
The wedding came as a surprise to her 16.6 million followers, as it only emerged last month that the model was no longer living with her ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid, although their break-up is thought to date back several weeks prior.
You can see some of Ratajkowski’s work in “Gone Girl” and the “Blurred Lines” music video.