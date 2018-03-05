CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Emily Ratajkowski just got married to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard so she has a brand new piece of jewelry to show off.

I’m not married so maybe I am speaking out of line but most the time I see photos of a wedding ring on social media its just the lady’s hand and the ring.

The 26-year-old Ratajkowski took to Instagram to show off her new wedding ring while posing topless.

💎💎💎

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The caption was just three diamonds and with over 1 million likes she knew what she was doing.

According to dailymail.co.uk:

The actress shocked fans when she announced on the social media site last week that she had wed her beau Sebastian at the New York City Hall.

She sported a yellow mustard suit from Zara and a big black hat with a veil to the ceremony and proudly flashed her wedding ring in a slew of sweet snaps.

The wedding came as a surprise to her 16.6 million followers, as it only emerged last month that the model was no longer living with her ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid, although their break-up is thought to date back several weeks prior.

You can see some of Ratajkowski’s work in “Gone Girl” and the “Blurred Lines” music video.

