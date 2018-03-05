CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
BRANDON TWP. (WWJ) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an emergency rescue operation in northern Oakland County

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments and a specialized trench rescue team were called in Monday afternoon, on a report of a man trapped waist-deep in mud in a wooded area of Brandon Township — which is north of Clarkston, off M-15, Ortonville Road.

Plywood was used to shore up around the man, and crews built a contraption with a harness to help lift him out of the mud. A hose was connected to a vacuum truck on site, which was used to suck up the mud from around the man.

After crews struggled a bit, the man was pulled out after about three hours.

He was put on a stretcher and taken from the scene by EMS to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but authorities told WWJ he is expected to be OK.

Further details, including the man’s name and how he initially ended up stuck, were not immediately released.

