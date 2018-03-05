BRANDON TWP. (WWJ) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an emergency rescue operation in northern Oakland County

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments and a specialized trench rescue team were called in Monday afternoon, on a report of a man trapped waist-deep in mud in a wooded area of Brandon Township — which is north of Clarkston, off M-15, Ortonville Road.

WATCH LIVE: Rescue crews in Brandon Township are working to free a man stuck in waist-deep mud: https://t.co/dGbkX85KrY pic.twitter.com/MSYQGmnp80 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) March 5, 2018

Plywood was used to shore up around the man, and crews built a contraption with a harness to help lift him out of the mud. A hose was connected to a vacuum truck on site, which was used to suck up the mud from around the man.

After crews struggled a bit, the man was pulled out after about three hours.

He was put on a stretcher and taken from the scene by EMS to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but authorities told WWJ he is expected to be OK.

Further details, including the man’s name and how he initially ended up stuck, were not immediately released.