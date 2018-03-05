CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Greg Kampe of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the game against Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on December 14, 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Horizon League player of the year Kendrick Nunn scored 18 points and short-handed Oakland beat IUPUI 62-55 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

Nunn, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, was just 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance but his four free throws in the closing seconds sealed it.

Nick Daniels and Jalen Hayes each added 13 points and Isaiah Brock had 10 points and six blocks for Oakland (19-13), which was without third-leading scorer Martez Walker at 17.6 points and four others with injuries.

Fourth-seeded Oakland will face No. 8 seed Cleveland State, which upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky, on Monday in the semifinals. The Golden Grizzlies beat the Vikings by double figures in both regular-season meetings.

Aaron Brennan had 14 points and nine rebounds for No. 5 seed IUPUI (11-19). D.J. McCall added 12 points.

Brennan missed a floater in the lane and the ball was lodged between the rim and the backboard, with Oakland having the possession arrow. McCall got into the paint but had his shot blocked by Brock. Nunn sank two free throws with 26.9 seconds left for a five-point lead and he was fouled after making a steal, while diving into the stands, on the other end.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

