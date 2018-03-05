DETROIT (WWJ) – A state high in numbers for the support of legalizing pot according to a new poll.

According to a Michigan NORML and the EPIC-MRA study — 61 percent of Michigan voters approve of legalizing marijuana.

That figure shows a 4 percent increase since 2017.

The two groups have teamed up to ask the same question at the same time of year via the same company and same methodology in four polls over five years. “That’s up 4 points from the 57% majority voting “yes” in February of 2017, up 8 points from a 53% majority voting “yes” in March of 2016, and up 11 points from a bare 50% majority in 2014,” said pollster Bernie Porn of EPIC-MRA. [RESULTS OF POLL]

“I’m not surprised. These results are the product of Michigan NORML’s effective advocacy for the past several years,” said MINORML Board member Brad Forrester.

The Committee to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 360,000 signatures to the state on November 20, 2017 to place the proposal on the 2018 general election ballot.

“Detroit voters passed a pair of ordinances just this last November by approximately 60 percent of the vote. The fact is that certain religious leaders and civic leaders may not be in favor of legalization or liberalization of marijuana laws in Detroit — but the citizenry is behind it,” said MINORML’s Rick Thompson.

“States do have the ability to act independent of federal guidelines on this issue,” he said. “Although there have been some rumblings inside the Trump administration about rescinding some of those protections – it doesn’t get any traction.”

The poll also showed that there’s greater support among men (68 percent) than woman (55 percent) and younger folks (ages 18-49) gave a nod to legalization more often than those over age 50 by a 71-54 percentage.

Support from the Wayne – Oakland – Macomb area was 59 percent.