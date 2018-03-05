CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 25: (L-R) Macarena Gomez, Quim Gutierrez, Carlos Latre and Mario Vaquerizo attend 'Emoji La Pelicula' photocall at La Casa del Lector on July 25, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maybe it was destiny for a movie with a pile of poop as a central character.

“The Emoji Movie” has received Hollywood’s most famous frown, the Razzie Award , for worst picture of 2017, making it the first animated feature in 38 years to earn the top dishonor.

“Leading this year’s list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus,” the Razzies said in a statement announcing the recipients, saying the film came in a year when “Hollywood’s recycled trash heap attained an all-time high” and saw a “toxic-level lack of originality.”

The annual awards bestowed on the worst the movie business has to offer were announced Saturday in their traditional spot, the day before the Academy Awards.

“The Emoji Movie” landed four of the 10 Razzies given out this year, also taking worst screenplay, worst director, and worst screen combo, which was given to “any two obnoxious emojis” from the movie.

Tom Cruise’s attempted reboot of the “Mummy” franchise landed him worst actor. He now has no Oscars after three nominations, but two Razzies. Cruise and Brad Pitt won for worst screen couple for 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire.”

Tyler Perry took worst actress for “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” the director’s 10th time donning a dress and playing his signature white-wigged matriarch.

Kim Basinger took worst supporting actress for “Fifty Shades Darker,” putting her in the special company of Faye Dunaway, Liza Minelli and Halle Berry as actresses who have won both a Razzie and an Oscar.

Mel Gibson, who last year won the “Redeemer” award for getting an Oscar nomination just a few years after getting a Razzie nomination, is back at the bottom again as far as the Razzies are concerned, taking worst supporting actor for “Daddy’s Home 2.”

“Baywatch,” won the inaugural “Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!” The award is the result of an online poll held in conjunction with the review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The rest of the Razzie Awards are determined by what the organization says is over 1,000 voting Razzie members 27 countries and from every U.S. state except Montana.
___
Online:
http://www.razzies.com
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen