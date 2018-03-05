EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Ahead of a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, hundreds of people gathered for a rowdy protest at Michigan State University.

Some in armored vehicles, Michigan State Police in riot gear swarmed the scene Monday, on the outskirts of the East Lansing campus.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reports protesters tried to block a roadway leading to the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education, where Spencer was scheduled to appear for a ticketed event.

As people in the crowd chanted “Nazis go home!” several people were arrested.

“Police in their riot gear came and cleared the road and they now hold that road,” Hewett reported. “It has calmed down over the past few minutes, but their were fists flying and pushing and shoving going on in the middle of this.”

Bottles and rocks were thrown, according to witnesses, and bloodied faces were captured in photos. A few Spencer supporters turned around instead of trying to get in, according to reports.

Police intervened, Hewett said, and by 5 p.m. about a dozen people had been taken away in handcuffs. Some officers were carrying tear gas, although it did not appear that any was deployed.

DEVELOPING… arrests are made ahead of the scheduled appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer on the campus of Michigan State University. Updates @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/A7jmxRcWo6 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) March 5, 2018

Some demonstrators took a more peaceful approach, including Al, who opted not to give his last name. An Okemos resident and MSU graduate, he said he just wants to voice his concerns about Spencer’s appearance.

“The ideas that they espouse: genocide, white supremacy, fascism, are anti-American and dangerous to our people, to our nation, to Americans,” he said. “I don’t want to shut the event down, but I want people attending the event and Richard Spencer to know that there are people who are willing to fight for our country and what our country stands for — which is equality, diversity and democracy.”

Having initially denied Spencer’s petition to appear citing safety concerns, MSU later agreed to allow the speech on the first day of spring break, while many students would be away.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for more on this story.