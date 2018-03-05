CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.

The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has only dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But he was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.

Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.
