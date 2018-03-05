DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has agreed to terms with the following 11 players on contracts for the 2018 season: righthanded pitchers Johnny Barbato, Buck Farmer, Artie Lewicki and Drew VerHagen, lefthanded pitcher Daniel Norris, catchers Grayson Greiner and John Hicks, infielders Sergio Alcántara and Jeimer Candelario and outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Victor Reyes.

With 11 players agreeing to terms today, the Tigers now have all 40 players of the club’s 40-man roster under contract for the 2018 season.