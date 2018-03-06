ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Two young men have been sentenced to prison in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Michigan high school student during a robbery attempt.

The Ann Arbor News reports 19-year-old Jermarius Ellison and 18-year-old Delrano Gracey were each sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Monday in Washtenaw County Trial Court. They earlier pleaded guilty in the slaying of 18-year-old Jordan Klee of Ann Arbor on October 4, 2016.

Gracey apologized to his family and Klee’s family. The newspaper says Ellison apologized to his own family, but not to Klee’s family.

Klee, who was a senior at Pioneer High School, was found dead near Pinelake Village Cooperative, a condominium complex in Ann Arbor where police said he lived alone. A maintenance worker heard gunshots and found him lying on a path outside building with a single gunshot wound.

An obituary says Klee excelled in his studies, played on the football team and was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award for Academic Excellence as well as the NAACP Award. He had aspired to become an engineer.

“Jordan will be remembered for his very energetic, happy-go-lucky nature and for being a very crafty, mechanically inclined young man who loved working with his hands,” the obituary reads.

Last year, co-defendant 18-year-old Danta Wright was sentenced to 25-52 years in Klee’s death.

