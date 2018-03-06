CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Two young men have been sentenced to prison in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Michigan high school student during a robbery attempt.

murdersuspects 1476130407379 47939791 ver1 0 640 480 e1476137984242 2 Sentenced In 2016 Murder Of Ann Arbor High School Student

Delreno Gracey and Jermarius Ellison (Booking photos)

The Ann Arbor News reports 19-year-old Jermarius Ellison and 18-year-old Delrano Gracey were each sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Monday in Washtenaw County Trial Court. They earlier pleaded guilty in the slaying of 18-year-old Jordan Klee of Ann Arbor on October 4, 2016.

Gracey apologized to his family and Klee’s family. The newspaper says Ellison apologized to his own family, but not to Klee’s family.

Klee, who was a senior at Pioneer High School, was found dead near Pinelake Village Cooperative, a condominium complex in Ann Arbor where police said he lived alone. A maintenance worker heard gunshots and found him lying on a path outside building with a single gunshot wound.

An obituary says Klee excelled in his studies, played on the football team and was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award for Academic Excellence as well as the NAACP Award. He had aspired to become an engineer.

“Jordan will be remembered for his very energetic, happy-go-lucky nature and for being a very crafty, mechanically inclined young man who loved working with his hands,” the obituary reads.

Last year, co-defendant 18-year-old Danta Wright was sentenced to 25-52 years in Klee’s death.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

