VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — It wasn’t the ending anyone wanted to see in a marquee showdown between Calder trophy contenders Brock Boeser and Mathew Barzal.

Boeser, the rookie Vancouver forward who leads his team offensively, lay face down on the ice in the final seconds of regulation in what would be a 4-3 Canucks’ overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

After falling awkwardly into the boards, Boeser was helped to the locker room and taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

“You are always concerned no matter what when a player is injured,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “I don’t want to make a comment on it. I hope he’s all right. I think our guys feel like it’s a bruise.”

Brock Boeser was hurt after a massive hit from Cal Clutterbuck late in the 3rd. Boeser's been taken to the hospital, let's hope for the best. Prayers up for ya bud, @BBoeser16. pic.twitter.com/SjStOUJixK — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) March 6, 2018

New York’s Barzal, a Coquitlam, British Columbia, native, made his first NHL appearance in Vancouver. He leads the rookie scoring race with 69 points, including two assists Monday night. He’s the first rookie with 50 assists since Patrick Kane and Nicklas Backstrom did it in 200708. Boeser trails him with 29 goals and 55 points.

Brendan Leipsic scored twice, including in overtime. Darren Archibald scored on a penalty shot, and Jake Virtanen also had a goal as Vancouver snapped a three-game losing streak.

Leipsic’s OT heroics made up for his three trips to the penalty box, including a slashing penalty in the final minutes that led to the Islanders tying the game at 3.

“It was nice for Leipsic to get a goal after taking a couple penalties. He owed me that one,” said Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, who stopped 31 shots.

“I could have been better,” Leipsic said. “To be able to help my team out in the end was a plus.”

Josh Bailey, John Tavares and Jordan Eberle scored for New York, which lost a season-worst seventh straight game. The Islanders, four points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the East, know they need to turn it around in a hurry.

“It’s getting old,” coach Doug Weight said. “We should have won the game.”

“We’ve just got to find a way, a full 60 minutes to finish one out,” Tavares said. “We just haven’t seemed to finish games off. Whatever that is, whether it’s mental or just execution of a few plays, we’ve just got to find a way to do it. No one’s going to feel sorry for us or change the outcome. Obviously, this isn’t a whole lot of fun right now.”

After Bailey’s opening goal, Tavares scored off a beauty touch pass from Thomas Hickey through his legs after getting the puck from Barzal.

Leipsic scored his first of the game, and first as a Canuck, after taking a pass from Virtanen near the net at 14:25. Archibald tied it when he converted a penalty shot by wristing it over Halak’s stick.

“I used my only move in the bag of tricks,” said Archibald.

Vancouver pulled ahead with nine minutes to go in the third. An Islanders turnover sprung Leipsic with Virtanen trailing him on a 2-on-1. Virtanen went five-hole for a rare goal in front of the home crowd.

“My first (goal) at home in two years apparently,” said Virtanen. “Definitely nice to get that one.”

Eberle scored to force overtime with Leipsic off for slashing. He swatted in a rebound to tie the game 3-3.

Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for the Isle.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play at Edmonton on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host Arizona on Wednesday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)