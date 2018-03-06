CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A Clinton Township student faces up to 20 years in prison for making a school threat.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Michael Graham is accused of posting a photo of himself holding an AR-15 rifle on Instagram, along with the words “next school shooter.”

Police say Graham rented the rifle last week from a gun range. After Chippewa Valley School officials were told of the posting last Friday, Graham was taken out of class and arrested at the school.

A search of the boy’s home found no other weapons. School officials say Graham claimed the Instagram post was intended as a joke.

Graham was charged Monday with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and misuse of a telecommunications device, a 6-month misdemeanor. Bond was set at $150,000. He’s due back in court for a preliminary exam on March 26.