DETROIT (WWJ) – The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle is getting a makeover.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says work to repair the bridge will begin this month.

The $3.4 million project includes concrete repair to the bridge approaches, joint replacement, pavement repairs to the bridge and sidewalk, and an epoxy overlay to protect repairs. All work is expected to be completed by late fall.

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

For safety, only one lane will be open in each direction of the bridge between Jefferson Avenue and the island during some of the repair work, as well as seven days a week until Memorial Day weekend and again after Labor Day. Pedestrians and bicyclists also may have limited access at times.

During the summer, lane closures will occur during weekdays, Monday through Thursday.

All lanes will be open during weekends and the following special events:

— Detroit Grand Prix: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 31, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 4

— Freedom Fireworks: 3 p.m. Monday, June 25, to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 5

— Detroit Free Press Marathon: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22