DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his fifth State of the City Address Tuesday at a high school on the city’s southwest side.

Duggan’s speech, set to begin around 7 p.m. from Western international High School, is expected to include new partnerships with the public schools, expand crime-fighting programs and how to improve neighborhoods.

The Mayor’s office says the speech will also focus on creating opportunities for everyone in Detroit and what lies ahead during the mayor’s second term.

Duggan has been mayor since the start of 2014.

