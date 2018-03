DETROIT (WWJ) – Federal, state and local police have surrounded a home on Detroit’s east side.

Authorities say the FBI is executing a search warrant at a home on Lakewood Street, in the area of Mack and Chalmers. Michigan State Police have their K-9 units at the scene. The SWAT team is also present.

Breaking News: FBI/MSP Raid on east side of Detroit. 3800 block of Lakewood n/off Mack, block e/o Chalmers. Details from the scene on WWJ NewsRadio 950 AM. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/BLGvafVRe0 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) March 6, 2018

Details about the warrant aren’t known at this time.

The scene remains active.

