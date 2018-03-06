CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:children, Chris Melore, drugs, gummy bears, Local TV, overdose, talkers

CBS Local — Several overdoses among children in multiple states have been linked to dangerous drug-laced gummy bears. The incidents have also resulted in a number of arrests, including three daycare workers in Illinois.

At least four high school students have been treated recently for possible drug overdoses after eating gummy bears that were allegedly laced with narcotics. Two of the overdoses occurred on Mar. 2 in Illinois. A 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy both became ill after eating the candies. The boy and another teen were arrested after Mt. Carmel Police determined they were dealing the gummies and other illegal drugs.

Two more students in Pennsylvania were incapacitated after eating gummy bears laced with THC, a substance producing a marijuana-like high. Laurel Highlands High School superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace III told KDKA that both students ate the candy while at school in February and the narcotics had a wrapper labeled “Sweet Stone Candy.”

Illegal substances are not the only thing being mixed in with the chewy candies. A trio of daycare workers in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines were charged with child endangerment after allegedly lacing gummy bears with the sleep medication Melatonin. While none of the toddlers was reportedly injured, the three women were arrested for giving out the candy without a parent’s consent. “Allegedly, this was done in an effort to calm them down before nap time,” Des Plaines Police said in a statement obtained by CBS Chicago.

Other states like Florida have been warning parents about the dangers of synthetic drugs, such as “Flakka,” being disguised as children’s candy since 2015. Police in Mt. Carmel are still working to determine what drug was mixed with the candy that sickened the two teens. “At this time we have no reason to believe this is the drug commonly referred to as FLAKKA as reported in social media,” officers said in a press release. “Further testing is needed to confirm the actual drug used in making these gummies.”

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen