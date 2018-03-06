CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Kate Upton
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Kate Upton attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Kate Upton has to be ranked as the world’s number one model in my opinion.

She has modeled for top companies and has been the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl multiple times.

Now the 25-year-old Upton has started modeling for Yamamay and they shared some photos and video of her in skimpy lingerie.

Upton also posted a couple of photos to her own Instagram account.

🌸 @yamamayofficial #ConfidentBeauty #yamamaycollection #ad

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Just in case you missed her spread in the new swimsuit issue, you can view some of the highlights below.

