Lawsuit Claims Malcolm Maddox Sexually Harrassed Co-Worker And Station Fired Her

(WWJ) A fiery lawsuit filed by former WXYZ reporter Tara Edwards claims morning anchor Malcolm Maddox sent her lewd and graphic messages and was rewarded after her complaints with bigger and better jobs in the news.

She claims Maddox was promoted to the coveted morning anchor slot while she was moved to another shift, and then fired.

Among the complaints, she says Maddox asked if he could send her pictures of his penis so that she could rate it “on a scale of 1-10.” He also allegedly showed her nude photos of a female co-worker, asked if he could urinate or spit on her during sex, and sent her a message saying he wanted to “rock her f*** world.” See the complaint HERE.

She claims while they were co-anchoring, he once showed her a video of his wife shooting grapes from her nether regions.

When she refused to accept any more of his emails, she says he tricked her into looking at sexually explicit messages.

“After (Edwards) rejected the propositions to accept delivery of pictures of his penis, Mr. Maddox asked (Edwards) to look at a ‘work email’ on his cellphone that turned out to be a picture of his penis,” Michael Hanna, Edwards’ lawyer wrote, in the lawsuit.

In another salvo against the station, she claims after she initially brought the lewd messages to management, she was asked if she thought she could continue to work there.

WXYZ has not immediately responded to WWJ’s request for comment.

The station did release a statement in December saying that a two-week investigation found allegations against Maddox — that had resurfaced — had already been handled.

A statement issued by the E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of WXYZ, said Maddox in 2015 had engaged in inappropriate communications with coworkers that did not conform to company policy. At that time, Maddox received corrective action, including a two-week unpaid suspension, consistent with company procedures.

On Edwards’ part, she says she was fired in 2016 in retaliation for her complaints. “Nothing was done to rectify defendant’s sexual harassment and hostile work environment,” the lawsuit says.

She’s seeking compensation in excess of $75,000, though the exact amount isn’t listed in the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court.