ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – An Allen Park man has been sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for an attempted carjacking, foiled by a gutsy victim.

According to prosecutors, 37-year-old Earl Joseph Larche, III approached a 24-year-old woman as she was pumping gas at the BP at Roosevelt and Southfield Road in Allen Park the evening of October 12, 2017.

As seen on security video released by police, Larche opened the car door and got into the driver’s seat — but the woman was able to jump into the passenger’s seat before he could drive away. With the help of a truck driver who intervened, the victim able to stop the car before it left the gas station.

The truck driver briefly restrained Larche, but he broke free and fled on foot. An investigation by Allen Park police later led to Larche’s arrest.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s’ Office said Larche pleaded guilty on February 20 to one count of carjacking.He was sentenced in Third Circuit Court Tuesday by Judge Paul Cusick, who also Larche to pay back nearly $1,900 n court costs and fees.

As far as the actions of the victim in this case — potentially putting herself in harm’s way by jumping into the car with the suspect — Allen Park police said: “Don’t do it.”