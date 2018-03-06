CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Forecasters say it’ll start snowing overnight in Southeast Michigan — and we could see four inches by the time it stops.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist John Feerick says much of metro Detroit will get a fresh coating of about an inch or two Tuesday night, with snow showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

“There could be some slippery spots for the morning commute,” Feerick warned, adding that as temperatures rise a bit in the afternoon, some areas could see another inch of snow, while others get a slushy rain-snow mix.

Snowfall will continue Thursday, packing an additional inch or two of accumulation to the tally.

On Friday, Metro Detroit will get a break from the snow, ahead of some sunshine in the forecast for Saturday.

Here are the AccuWeather forecast details:

Tuesday Afternoon: A rain or snow shower in spots. Hi 40°.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with some snow, accumulating a coating to an inch. Lo 30°.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a couple of snow showers; afternoon snow/rain mix possible. Hi  37°.
Wednesday Night: Some evening snow with little or no accumulation; mostly cloudy

Thursday: Chilly with snow at times, accumulating an inch or two. Hi 36°
Thursday Night: A little snow at times in the evening, up to 1″ more now. Lo 27°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Hi 37°
Friday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo 22°

Saturday: Sunshine and patchy clouds. Hi 39°
Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Lo 23°

