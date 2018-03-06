LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Can you sue if you’re not told to watch your step? That’s the question begin heard Tuesday by the state Supreme Court.

In a case out of Oakland County, Susan Blackwell missed an 8-inch step while entering an unlit room at a co-worker’s house. Thestate appeals court says it’s up to a jury to decide if the danger was open and obvious, a key legal standard in Michigan.

The homeowners, Dean and Debra Franchi, appealed the decision. The Supreme Court will determine if Blackwell needed to be told the risks of the home.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association is watching the case. The group says a decision against the Franchis would force any property owner to explain every potential hazard to a visitor.

