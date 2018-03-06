TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Fans of UCF’s football team are close to having a Florida license plate celebrating the Knights’ 2017 undefeated season and claim as national champions.

The license plate, which has the school’s logo and says Undefeated Champions, was part of a large transportation bill that was passed by the state’s House of Representatives on Monday. Up until Monday, the bill had the license plate saying National Champions.

It still needs to be approved by the state Senate before heading to Gov. Rick Scott. The plate would cost $25.

The bill also includes a Florida specialty license plate for Auburn, Alabama and Georgia football fans living in the Sunshine State. UCF defeated 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 and Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff over the Bulldogs.

The Knights (13-0) were the only team to finish undefeated in the Football Bowl Subdivision and were sixth in the final Associated Press rankings, receiving four first-place votes.

An earlier version of this story had the plate saying National Champions.

