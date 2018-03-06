CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:School Threat, Shelby Township

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb County teen is jailed on a felony charge for allegedly making a threat against his high school.

timothy evans Cops: Guns, Ammo Found At Home Of Teen Who Made Threat Against Utica High School

Timothy Evans (Photo: Shelby Township police)

Shelby Township Police say on Monday they were made aware of what they call a “credible threat on social media” that targeted Utica High School. Officers armed with a search warrant went to a student’s home, where they said they discovered “various firearms and replicas, along with ammunition.”

The Macomb County Prosecutors’ Office has charged Utica High School senior Timothy Evans, 18, with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

He was arraigned in the 41A District Court Tuesday afternoon, with bond set at $75,000.

No details were immediately released about the threat itself.

Following last month’s massacre at a Florida high school, and amid a string of threats made across metro Detroit, police and prosecutors say they maintain “a zero tolerance stance.”

“Any threats made against our schools will be taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Prosecutor Eric Smith, in a statement. “Calling a threat a prank or a joke is not a valid defense. I urge parents and educators to continue to have these hard conversations with our youth, explaining to them the long-term ramifications of making a threat in this day and age.”

Police stress that the necessary steps are in place to ensure the safety of the students and staff in the Utica Community Schools district.

