SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb County teen is jailed on a felony charge for allegedly making a threat against his high school.

Shelby Township Police say on Monday they were made aware of what they call a “credible threat on social media” that targeted Utica High School. Officers armed with a search warrant went to a student’s home, where they said they discovered “various firearms and replicas, along with ammunition.”

The Macomb County Prosecutors’ Office has charged Utica High School senior Timothy Evans, 18, with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

He was arraigned in the 41A District Court Tuesday afternoon, with bond set at $75,000.

No details were immediately released about the threat itself.

Following last month’s massacre at a Florida high school, and amid a string of threats made across metro Detroit, police and prosecutors say they maintain “a zero tolerance stance.”

“Any threats made against our schools will be taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Prosecutor Eric Smith, in a statement. “Calling a threat a prank or a joke is not a valid defense. I urge parents and educators to continue to have these hard conversations with our youth, explaining to them the long-term ramifications of making a threat in this day and age.”

Police stress that the necessary steps are in place to ensure the safety of the students and staff in the Utica Community Schools district.

[Clinton Township Teen Facing Terrorism Charge In School Threat Case; Student Jailed On Terror Charge For Threat To Shoot Up L’anse Creuse High School]