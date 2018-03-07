EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A court appearances Wednesday for more than a dozen people arrested during the violent clashes that erupted Monday over a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer on the outskirts of the Michigan State University campus.

Twenty people have been arraigned so far– with 17 in court today– following the protest. Most of them are from the metro Detroit area, with about half a dozen from out of state.

The charges include weapons charges, resisting and obstructing police, assault and battery and failure to obey a police officer. Several people were charged with disorderly conduct — after they allegedly threw feces and urine-filled balloons at Spencer supporters and police.

It was a tense scene Monday night — as police in riot gear fought off protesters for hours before the start of Spencer’s speech.

Previous arraignments include:

Hannah Baker, a 27-year old Chicago resident, for four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

Daniel Smigel, a 26-year old resident of Crete, Illinois, charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Aaron Brown, a 30-year old resident of Mason, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Among those arraigned Wednesday:

Ian Young, a 22-year old resident of North Liberty, Indiana, charged with assault and battery.

Chin Russell, a 21-year old resident of East Lansing, charged with failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance), and MSU weapons ordinance.

Mark Huff, a 30-year old resident of Tecumseh, charged with failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance), and MSU weapons ordinance.

Zachary Guerra, a 21-year old resident of Berkley, charged with failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance).

Joshua Morgan, a 22-year old resident of Lansing, charged with disorderly conduct.

Hayley Currier, a 29-year old Ann Arbor resident, charged with MSU ordinance – disorderly conduct (public urination or defecation).

Alexander Bennett, a 34-year old resident of Lutherville, Maryland, charged with MSU ordinance – disorderly conduct (public urination or defecation).

John Shade III, a 37-year old resident of Thornville, Ohio, charged with MSU trespassing ordinance and MSU weapons ordinance. (Shade’s first name is listed as beginning with roman number 3 in court’s computer system, but can be searched by last name also).

John Martin, a 31-year old Grand Rapids resident, charged with MSU ordinance – failure to obey a police officer.

Stavros Glitsos, a 36-year old Hamtramck resident, charged with MSU ordinance – obstructing official business.

Mackenzie Faerber, a 24-year old Lansing resident, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Jacob Chamberlain, a 21-year old resident of Mesa, Arizona, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Benjamin Greer, a 26-year old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Lacy Macauley, a 29-year old resident of Washington, DC, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Blair Walker, a 28-year old Ann Arbor resident, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Shay Matmanivong, a 20-year old Detroit resident, charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Hannah Manela, a 21-year old West Bloomfield resident, charged with MSU ordinance – failure to obey police.

One file was denied for prosecution, and four others were released pending further investigation or review by prosecutors.

Some demonstrators took a more peaceful approach, including Al, who opted not to give his last name. An Okemos resident and MSU graduate, he said he just wants to voice his concerns about Spencer’s appearance.

“The ideas that they espouse: genocide, white supremacy, fascism, are anti-American and dangerous to our people, to our nation, to Americans,” he said. “I don’t want to shut the event down, but I want people attending the event and Richard Spencer to know that there are people who are willing to fight for our country and what our country stands for — which is equality, diversity and democracy.”