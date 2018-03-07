DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say three people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday night along westbound I-496 in Eaton County Delta Township, near Lansing.

The sheriff’s department says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them had at least six people inside. Three people were killed — two were declared dead at the scene and another died at the hospital. Four others were injured, one of whom remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities don’t believe weather played a factor. Officials say seat belts were not being used, WLNS-TV reported.

The westbound lanes were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but have since reopened to traffic.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.