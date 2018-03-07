ROCKFORD, Mich. (WWJ) – Search efforts are continuing in the Bahamas after a 19-year-old Michigan man disappeared in the water Monday morning.

Jonathan Brussow was swept out to sea just east of Nassau while he and a friend were sightseeing near the Glass Window Bridge, a popular tourist attraction that separates the dark blue Atlantic Ocean on one side and the turquoise Caribbean Sea on the other.

Authorities say a wave knocked Brussow and his friend off of the bridge and into the water. The friend managed to cling to a cliff and then run for help, but Brussow disappeared.

The U.S. Coast Guard and police in the Bahamas have been searching for Brussow, and efforts are expected to resume Wednesday. Brussow’s father has also reportedly been with search teams.

The Bahamas Government had issued public notices that residents were advised to stay away from the Glass Window Bridge because of large and dangerous waves over the weekend. It was closed last weekend due to a sea surge of up to 40 feet.