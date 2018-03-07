ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Authorities say a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when his car flipped and crashed along I-696.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-696 at the Woodward Avenue overpass in Royal Oak.

Police say the Detroit man was traveling too fast and lost control of his vehicle, which struck a cement wall and then overturned.

The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes of I-696 were closed as police were investigating the scene, but have since reopened to traffic.

