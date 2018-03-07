SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Southfield police have identified a suspect who was caught on video stealing a woman’s purse from a shopping cart at Meijer, thanks to tips from the public.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Meijer along Telegraph and 12 Mile roads.

According to police, the suspect stole a purse from a 66-year-old woman, who had placed the purse in a shopping cart. The suspect promptly exited the store and fled the scene in an older white 4-door Oldsmobile. The suspect then went to a BP Gas station near the Lodge Service Drive and Wyoming Avenue in Detroit and attempted to use the victim’s credit cards.

A day after releasing surveillance images of the suspect and her vehicle to the public, police said they received “several very good tips” that led to a positive identification. Charges are now pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500.