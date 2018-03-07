Michigan fans wave pom-poms before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Ann Arbor, Mich. This is the first ever night game to be played at Michigan Stadium. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A staff member for the Michigan football team was arrested this week on suspicion of drunken driving.

Ann Arbor police say Fergus Connolly, the Wolverines’ director of performance science, was arrested around noon Monday. The police were waiting for lab information.

A spokesman for the Michigan athletic department says officials were awaiting more details before commenting.

