CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A recent EPIC MRA poll asked Michigan voters how they feel about ‘extreme risk protection’ orders. Under the extreme risk protection order firearms can be confiscated from people who are found to be at risk– allowing families and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily suspend their access to guns.

The majority of people polled were in favor of the law says Bernie Porn EPIC MRA president.

“A 70 percent – solid majority report supports that bill – including 39 percent who strongly support it, and we think that this is legislation that because of the level of support – in a bipartisan way – that this can be an important part of the solution to problem of gun violence.”

He says a number of other states have developed extreme risk protection orders in one form or another.

“Take the opportunity, if someone is troubled, and their family member or police observe this to temporarily take the gun away — and the person can, in fact, contest that but it’s done in a court of law.”

In response to questions regarding more stringent regulations to buy guns – the vote was a layered response to support.

“Pretty evenly split, with 35 percent saying, in order to address gun violence they felt that we needed more strict requirements to buy guns and 37 percent said that we should be preventing people with mental health issues from getting guns — with another 20 percent saying that both approaches should be used,” said Porn.

The poll was commissioned by the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen