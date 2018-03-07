DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who might be driving around in a burgundy Ford truck.

Henry Madison was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 17000 block of Cherrylawn, near McNichols and Wyoming Avenue.

According to police, Madison left his home to check on a relative in the area of Penrod and Fenkell, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. He was driving a burgundy Ford F-150 with Michigan license Plate 9J3415.

Madison is described as being in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Madison or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1240, or 313-596-1200.