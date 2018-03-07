DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a missing 26-year-old man on the city’s west side.

Police sat Kevin McGriff II was last seen Monday, March 5 at his home in the 14000 block of Terry, in a neighborhood between Grand River and School Craft avenues.

McGriff’s father told police he left the home at 5:30 a.m. and when returned at 6:13 p.m., he discovered that there had been a house fire and he could not locate his son.

McGriff is described as a black male with a light brown complexion, 6’2″ tall and 145 lbs. with long brown hair in dreadlocks, a Batman tattoo on his right arm and tattoos of stars on his neck. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants. McGriff is said to be in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen McGriff or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240, or 313-596-5240.