DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will celebrate NHL Green™ Night, in partnership with DTE Energy, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 8, as the Red Wings square off against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Detroit, 97.1 The Ticket).

In conjunction with the NHL’s Green Month dedicated to environmental awareness, the Red Wings have partnered with DTE Energy to provide carbon-free electricity to the state-of-the-art arena for all five home games in March to reduce the arena’s carbon footprint.

Additionally, during select home games in March, DTE Energy will have an information booth located at Portal 8 on the Little Caesars Arena concourse to give DTE customers an opportunity to register for the MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower provides DTE customers a flexible and affordable way to support more renewable energy, reduce their carbon footprint and help protect the environment for future generations.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Thursday, March 8 for NHL Green™ Night will receive a Red Wings and DTE Energy MIGreenPower long-sleeve shirt. In-game elements during Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights will highlight NHL Green™ initiatives and encourage fans to get involved to improve their environmental footprint.

Throughout the month of March, the Red Wings will continue to encourage teams from the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey League, Little Caesars Michigan Girls Hockey League and Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club to donate gently-used hockey equipment at the BELFOR Training Center, in conjunction with the NHL’s Recycle the Game initiative as part of NHL Green™ Month. Donated equipment – which includes gloves, helmets, pads, skates and sticks – will benefit youth hockey programs throughout Metro Detroit.

For more information on NHL Green™ activities and initiatives, visit http://www.NHL.com/Green.