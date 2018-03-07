DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to identify an agile crook who crawled through a gate and hopped a pharmacy counter to steal prescription medication.

The theft was caught on security camera shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, at a Rite Aid in the 18000 block of Fenkell on Detroit’s west side.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store with an accomplice, jumped over the pharmacy counter, took a couple of bottles of cough syrup and fled on foot. The second suspect, police said, acted as a lookout.

The alleged thief is described as a black male, around 5’11” and 120 lbs., wearing a brown jacket with a hood, blue jeans and brown boots. The accomplice with also a black male, with no further description provided.

Police on Wednesday released photos and video as they continue to investigate the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.