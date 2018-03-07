HARTLAND (WWJ) – Areas of snow 4 to 8 inches deep are being reported in parts of Livingston and northwest Oakland Counties Wednesday morning.
Hartland has the most with 8 inches accumulation since last night, with 5 inches in Ortonville and nearly 7 inches in White Lake. There could be another inch or two by the end of the day.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Livingston and Oakland counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the WWJ listening area until early afternoon.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Wednesday — Partly cloudy with snow showers. About one inch of snow expected. High 37F. Low 24F.
Thursday — Snow likely; 1 to 3 inches expected. High 35F. Low 27F.
Friday — Mostly cloudy. High 35F. Low 22F.
Saturday — Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Sunday — Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.
