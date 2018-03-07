Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Kevin Durant #35 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder wait to resume play in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs on May 5, 2013 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Toronto forward Serge Ibaka was ejected from the Raptors’ game at Detroit on Wednesday night in the second quarter.

With 4:38 remaining in the half, Ibaka was called for a foul against Blake Griffin, and as he was heading back to the bench, he was given a technical foul and thrown out of the game.

Ibaka scored four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Pistons outscored Toronto 36-18 in the second quarter and led 59-45 at halftime.

