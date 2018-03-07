TROY (WWJ) – A man who was unsatisfied with a police response to alleged vandalism at his apartment is now facing a 20-year felony after threatening officers.

The situation unfolded last Wednesday morning, when officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Combermere, off Maple and Main Street, twice to check on the welfare of a resident who initially stated that “everything was ruined.” The man, 45-year-old Darrin Thibert, claimed that vigilantes ransacked his apartment, assaulted him, and turned off his heat and power.

Officers investigated the allegations but say Thibert’s claims could not be substantiated, so they left. Authorities say Thibert then called the station again, claiming his place was ransacked and indicating he was unhappy with the City of Troy.

Upon a return to the location later in the morning, police say Thibert made multiple threatening statements to officers including, “If this stuff continues on, there’s going to be a lot of dead cops!” Witnesses also stated that Thibert cursed Troy Police and said he would “shoot everyone in the building.”

Thibert was arrested at that point and has since been arraigned on a charge of false report or threat of terrorism.