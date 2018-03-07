CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Givani Smith, Kitchener Rangers

(97.1 The Ticket) Givani Smith, one of the Red Wings top prospects, committed an unpardonable offense on Tuesday night. And he likely earned himself a 10-game suspension in the process.

Smith, a 20-year-old right winger who plays for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, threw a referee to the ice in order to fight Sarnia Sting defenseman Kelton Hatcher. The referee, Dustin McCrank, was trying to separate Smith from Hatcher.

Briefly unrestrained, Smith spun down Hatcher by the jersey and landed a few rights before McCrank re-intervened and broke things up.

Surprisingly, Smith wasn’t penalized for making contact with McCrank. He received a minor for cross-checking and a major for fighting. (Hatcher, meanwhile, was assessed a minor for instigating, a major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.)

Still, OHL rules explicitly state that a suspension of at least 10 games will be applied to “any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner.”

Asked about potential discipline for Smith, Kitchener head coach Jay McKee told the Waterloo Region Record, “I’ll leave that to the league. No abuse of an official penalty was called on the play.”

Smith was the Red Wings’ second-round draft pick (No. 46 overall) in 2016. Listed at 6’2, 210 lbs., he’s known as a physical forward with a nose for the net.

In his last three seasons in the OHL, Smith has scored 66 goals and racked up 331 penalty minutes. He’s significantly cut down on his time in the box this year, but his emotions clearly got the better of him Tuesday night.

Smith, who’s in his final year of junior eligibility, will likely make the jump to AHL Grand Rapids next season. He was held pointless in a three-game cameo with the Griffins late last season.

Red Wings GM Ken Holland likes Smith’s willingness to score dirty goals.

“He goes to the paint. If you want to score goals in the world today, with the size of the goalies and with the way they play defense, you have to go to the paint, and he goes to the paint. He’s not going to be deterred,” Holland said after the 2016 draft.

Said Smith at the time, “I like to hit and also like to score goals. I like to do both, and that’s kind of how I see myself. I’m an aggressive guy on the ice, but at the same time, I’m going to be working hard to score goals.”

Kitchener, who clinched its division on Tuesday night, has five games remaining. Smith is likely to be suspended for all of them, as well as the first five games of the playoffs. He hasn’t appeared in the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen