LANSING (WWJ) – The results are in and WWJ Newsradio 950 was honored to be among the award-winners during the Michigan Broadcast Excellence Awards Wednesday night in Lansing.

WWJ presented with more than a dozen awards including Station of the Year in Large Market and eight top honor “Best” in category and eight “Merit” awards by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Among the awards: Top honors “Best” for Breaking News Coverage (Congressman Shot),

WWJ Commerical Radio, WWJ Feature (Made in Michigan/Sandra McNeill), Feature Story (Habitat Home/Jon Hewett), the WWJ AM Drive/Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team, WWJ PM Drive (Greg Bowman), Special Show (WWJ Special on the death of Mike Ilitch), Sports (Ryan Wooley).

Among the awards: Honors “Merit” (WWJ Special Series – 1967 Riots Anniversary), WWJ Feature Story (Christmas Kids), WWJ Marketing and Promos, New Media (Facebook Live/Twitter) Newscast – WWJ Election Evening Newscast, Special Show – WWJ Special – Farewell to the Joe, and Sports (Tony Ortiz).

